Meridian Fire Department salutes healthcare workers Friday

The Meridian Fire Department showed their support for the workers on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fire Engine Number One parked in between Rush and Anderson Health Systems Friday morning and raised the American flag to honor the healthcare workers dealing directly with the pandemic. Meridian Mayor Percy Bland says that honoring our healthcare workers is one of the many ways the community will overcome the pandemic.

“We just wanted to tell them we appreciate them, and we thank them, and we love them for their efforts that they’re putting in everyday, Bland says. "We know that it’s not going to get any easier and we’re all in this together so we just wanted to salute them and thank them for what they’re doing... We were glad that we had people from both hospitals show up, and we just want to tell them it’s going to take a lot of support, a lot of energy, and things like today give the community hope.”

Mayor Bland says the idea for this came about in a meeting with city officials yesterday.