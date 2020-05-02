Meridian Freedom Project summer recruitment begins

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many educational programs, as well as their summer events, have been canceled altogether. That has not been the case for a local organization that is educating young minds this summer.

The Meridian Freedom Project has started to recruit students for their summer program. The organization will enroll 45 students for this year’s program that starts on June 1st.

The program works with 6th-12th grade students for five weeks followed by opportunities for educational travel in July. The organizers have made plans to offer online alternatives in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have been going strong for six summers and this will be our seventh. We decided we could not take away the opportunity for the youth in our community. As opposed to having on-site in-person classes every day, we decided to move our academic portion of programming online. We will be meeting remotely with our students every morning," Adrian Cross executive director - Meridian Freedom Project.

"They’ll have an opportunity to take the courses of math, reading, and public speaking. They’re coming from great instructors, so our instructors will be able to be there with their co-teachers. We also have tutors. It is extremely important for us to make sure our students are not behind once they return to school in august. We will not dropped the ball. We have adapted and we’re going to keep rolling with the punches," said Cross.

To enroll your child, parents can email: Meridianfreedomproject@gmail.com for applications. For additional information, you can contact 601-678-9892.