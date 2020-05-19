Meridian High School hosts drive-thru send-off for seniors

Meridian High School celebrated its seniors with a drive-thru send-off this evening.

Seniors drove through the campus as staff cheered and waved at the graduates. The route was filled with signs and balloons and seniors received goodie bags.

Principal Victor Hubbard said the celebration is the first of its kind for Meridian High.

“It is to keep motivation, keep momentum,” said Hubbard. “We want to express to them that we see you and we see what you’ve done and we’re so proud of each and every one of you.”

The school's virtual graduation will air on Friday at 7 pm on WTOK.