Meridian High School preparing for virtual graduation

Meridian High School seniors continue to prepare for a unique graduation.

For the past week, the MHS Class of 2020 has been gathering at Ray Stadium, a few at a time, to walk across the stage and receive their diplomas in caps and gowns. The virtual graduation is being recorded and will be televised right on WTOK-TV Friday night, May 22nd at 7:00 p.m.

On Thursday, the school's valedictorian and salutatorian got a chance to record their speeches for their fellow classmates.

"Well first I want it to be about giving glory to God because he's the reason I got through this," said salutatorian Ta'Dashia Flowers. "And I also wanted to give hope to my classmates and let them know that this isn't the final step. We still have other things to go through like other graduations. I just wanted to give them hope and let them know it's possible and they can do it."

"It's weird but I think it's less stressful than giving a speech before people," said Meridian's valedictorian Hannah Massey. "Like a bunch of people. So it's weird , but it's alright with me."

Ta'Dashia plans on attending the Mississippi University for Women and major in Pre-Med Biology and play on the school's first women's golf team.

Hannah will attend Mississippi State this fall and study microbiology and wants to be a pathologist.