Meridian High School to have virtual commencement

The Meridian High School Class of 2020 will have virtual commencement, with individual ceremonies, beginning May 1.

Each senior will wear their cap & gown and walk across the stage at Ray Stadium as their name is called. Three guests will be allowed to attend.

The alteration of the customary service is due to safety concerns related to COVID-19.

According to a letter posted by current principal, Victor Hubbard, each individual ceremony will be filmed and put together in digital format resulting in a full and traditional commencement ceremony.

Hubbard says MHS is working with local media partners to broadcast the ceremony Friday, May 22, 2020. Each graduate will be photographed as they exit the stage.

All information concerning graduation has been added to the MHS website under the “Student” tab and “Graduation Information”, or click the attached link to the right.

Students and parents are encouraged to check the site regularly in case any changes have to be made due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

