Meridian High films for virtual graduation ceremony

For the Meridian High School Class of 2020, graduation day looks a little different than usual.

Instead of a stadium filled with loved ones, seats at Ray Stadium were empty as graduates walked across the stage to receive their diploma in front of a limited number of family members.

Graduate Leviticus Madison said he’s excited about graduating but admits that he was looking forward to a traditional graduation.

“It’s kind of bittersweet, you’ve been waiting on this day forever, then it gets here and it’s like, it's a bittersweet moment," said Madison.

District leaders say 60-70 graduates will be filmed every day this week. The individual ceremonies will be edited together as one ceremony. Kedrian Matthews describes how he felt while walking across the stage.

“For our school year to come to an end like this, it was kind of hard and heartbreaking at the same time but all of the rest of the years we put in, it feels good to finally walk across the stage,” said Matthews.

District Superintendent Dr. Amy Carter said despite having to alter graduation to follow social distancing guidelines, she’s glad the district is able to celebrate its seniors.

“We’re excited about the graduation committee coming together and creating a virtual graduation opportunity for our students, it was so important that we celebrate the class of 2020 and their accomplishment," said Carter.

All graduates will receive a free final copy of the ceremony. The ceremony will air on WTOK May 22 at 7 pm.