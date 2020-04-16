Meridian oncologist helps in fight against COVID-19

A Meridian oncologist is helping out with the fight against COVID-19, and says a medicine that could help is one that has been around for a long time and that you can buy over the counter.

Doctor R. Scott Anderson has been working with a pair of doctors in the Jackson area, using the acid reducing and heartburn relief medicine Tagamen with other drugs to treat the Coronavirus and have aleady started an impatient protocol there.

"I think and that's the key. You can't say I'm just doing to take the Tagamet because you really need to be on the Hydroxycloriquom," said Dr. Anderson.

" You need to have this supervised by a doctor. And the end patient when certain blood levels begin to change, then we introduce the Tagamet. We're just trying to keep people from dying first, and second, we'll develop some date. And date is always important but date is always second from trying to keep people from dying. But we've seen some good results from this and we've seen some really dramatic results from this."

Dr. Anderson says more information will be available in the Journal of the Mississippi State Medical Association later this month.