Meridian Police looking for information after receiving complaints

The Meridian Police Department received complaints earlier this week about a man exposing himself to those using the walking trail at Northeast Park just off of Highway 39.

Meridianpolice said the man in question has been described as a black male and was driving a red-colored Nissan Altima.

Interim Police Chief Charles Coleman said a new camera system has been installed at the park, and they are checking them. He also said they have increased patrols in the area.

Coleman asks that anyone with information call the Meridian Police Department.