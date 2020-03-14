Meridian Public Schools extend Spring Break in response to coronavirus

Students and faculty with the Meridian Public School District are getting an extra week of Spring Break due to the coronavirus situation.

Classes are scheduled to resume Monday, March 23rd, but that could change.

All athletic and extracurricular events and practices are also canceled for the week of March 16-20, as well.

Here's the entire news release from Supt. Dr. Amy Carter:

Please know that the Meridian Public School District is monitoring the

events surrounding COVID-19 through frequent contact with the Mississippi Department of Education and the Mississippi Department of Health.

In an effort to take proactive measures to ensure maximum student and staff safety, the district will extend Spring Break from March 16-20, 2020, for all students.

Listed below are a few tips on how you, as parents and primary caretakers can help us keep our scholars and staff safe and healthy:

Keep children home when they are sick. Students and staff with acute respiratory systems should stay at home

Teach your children to always cover their cough and sneezes with a tissue or elbow

Remind them to wash their hands with soap and water (or use hand sanitizer) after they touch their face, use the bathroom and before they eat

Tell children to avoid touching their mouth and nose since that is how germs get into the body

Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects (everyday household disinfectants are fine)

Ensure you have a caregiver for your children for any mandated school closures

The Meridian Public School District will continue to monitor updates from the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Mississippi Department of Education to provide information to the community as events unfold. The district will use robocalls, social media, and our district web page to keep you informed. You can also visit our special COVID-19 section on our website at www.mpsdk12.net/coronavirus for additional information and resources.

The health, safety, and well-being of our students and staff are our top priorities, and we have a responsibility to create a safe, healthy learning environment for them. Thank you for your patience as we work together to navigate our way through this recent turn of events.