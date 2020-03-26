Meridian Regional Airport still open, terminal closed for cleaning in between flights

Meridian Regional Airport is one of the many places being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have plans in place for each of our four divisions in the event we go on a stay-at-home order, but the airport is a part of the critical infrastructure that is protected and should be open during a time like this," says Tom Williams, the president of the Meridian Airport Authority.

The airport is still open and all flights are still planned to fly unless the government says otherwise. The terminal building will be closed in between flights for cleaning, but will open again in time for people to board. Hours at Meridian Aviation have been reduced, but demand is up at Dean Aircraft Service.

“Our employees who are dealing with customers, who are having to take extra sanitizing steps, something that’s not really part of their basic job, both here at the terminal, at Meridian Aviation, are going above and beyond to make sure our employees are safe, and our passengers are safe at this time,” Williams says.

Williams also says workers on the airfield are operating normally, but are following C-D-C guidelines.