Meridian Regional Airport receives CARES Act funding

The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded approximately $10 billion in grants to thousands of airports of all sizes across the country in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meridian Regional Airport is receiving $1 million of that federal aid. The grants are part of the federal government’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, known as CARES, signed into law by President Trump in March.

This funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic. It will also be used for operating expenses such as utilities, payroll and debt payments.

”It gives us the funding so we aren’t worried about it for a year. We are able to proceed with the actions to keep the airport open, functioning, and not worry where our next dollar is going to come from,” said Meridian Airport Authority president, Tom Williams.

All commercial service airports will receive funds based on the number of passengers that board, the amount of debt an airport has and the amount of money the airport has in reserve.

The Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport in Jackson received $8 million.