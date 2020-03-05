Meridian Regional Airport to receive grant for improvement projects this year

Meridian Regional Airport along with other airports across the country are set to receive federal grant dollars for airport improvements.

Key Field is set to receive about $2.6 million dollars for various projects. The money will go towards the rehabilitation of taxiways and the remarking of the airport. Officials with the airport say the most important project will be the construction of a new pumping station.

“In years like this when we have a lot rain, in fact, this is the fourth time this year that we had to turn off certain equipment because of the water level,” says Tom Williams, the president of the Meridian Airport Authority. “So being able to keep the water level down with these new pumps will allow us to leave that equipment on.”

Airport officials say the funding should be received in late May with plans to begin the projects in the early summer.

