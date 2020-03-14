Temple Theatre postpones events

The impact of the coronavirus continues to force event cancellations and postponements in Meridian and elsewhere.

The Temple Theatre is taking a hard hit after the CDC recommended events with more than 250 people, like festivals, concerts, and performances, be canceled or postponed.

The Temple has postponed three major events.

The Sucarnochee Revue, originally scheduled for Mar. 29, has been pushed back to May 27. Zack Williams will now perform Oct. 25. And The Price is Right has been rescheduled for July 31.

Temple Theatre manager, Roger Smith, says make sure you hold onto your tickets if you have one for any of these events.

"To be honest, catastrophic, because our biggest shows that we had scheduled all year is around this time," said Smith of the need to make schedule changes. "The show is going to go on. I would hold your ticket."

If the new concert dates don't work for your schedule, refunds are available through Ticketmaster and Eventbrite.