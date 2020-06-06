Meridian adds another COVID-19 testing site

A new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will open Saturday, June 13 in Meridian.

The site requires neither symptoms nor appointments and is part of a push to maintain control over the virus as more businesses open.

The site is a partnership of the Multi-County Community Service Agency, United Way of East Mississippi, and the Moss Point Visionary Circle. The site will launch from 9 am until 6 pm in the Multi-County Community Service Agency parking lot. Organizers said their goal is to test 250 people in Meridian.

"They will test you in approximately 10 minutes. Those tests will let you know if you are negative, positive, or have the antibodies for coronavirus. Our desire is for the community to come out, get tested so we can begin working towards having a virus-free community," said Multi-County Community Service Agency executive director, Ronald Collier.

Executive director Ronald Collier also said the only thing you'll need for the drive-thru testing is your driver's license.