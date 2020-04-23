Meridian barbers and stylists discuss reopening

Meridian barbers and stylists met with city leaders this afternoon at city hall.

Mayor Percy Bland said the meeting was held to discuss reopening their businesses and COVID-19 concerns. Some of the business owners expressed that they don't plan to reopen any time soon and others say they're willing to go back to work and incorporate new guidelines, like limiting the number of clients inside at one time. Many also say financial concerns are a major reason they're ready to get back to work.

"We just wanted to communicate with them the fact that when there is an opportunity to reopen , kind of some of the guidelines and restrictions that we would want to have, and also to give them an opportunity to discuss with us how they're feeling about reopening their own businesses,” said Bland.

Bland says he plans to hold similar meetings with different groups in the future.