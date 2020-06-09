Meridian city leaders discuss police policies

As protests continue across the nation in response to the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody from excessive force, Meridian city leaders say they want new policies to prevent a similar crime from happening here locally.

"I think that it's important that we have some policies, some procedures and some consequences already put in place. That we be proactive in making sure we don’t make national news for a situation like what happened to Mr. George Floyd,” said City Council President Kim Houston.

Interim Police Chief Charles Coleman said the city’s ‘Use of Force’ policy hasn’t been changed since 1999, but says the department plans to make an update very soon.

“We’re going to update our own policies and procedures so it’ll reflect the city of Meridian’s up-to-date laws,” said Coleman.

Coleman also said officers will also receive additional training on police-community relations.

“Officers who are properly trained normally make better decisions so with the changing of times, we just need to make sure our officers stay up to date with not only the laws that are changing but policies and procedures as well,” said Coleman.

Officers are required to make sure their body cams are on and working during each shift. Coleman said the failure to do so results in penalties.