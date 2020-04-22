Meridian council member expresses concerns about reopening

Non-essential businesses that were closed for weeks were allowed to reopen Monday and offer limited service, but not everyone thinks this was a good idea. Ward Four Councilwoman Kim Houston said she would rather see the city start the reopening process once the number of local coronavirus cases starts to decline.

"One of my major concerns is our numbers appear to still be rising and right here we have people dying and things of that nature,” said Houston. “I just don't want us to get in the mode of economics being more important than lives so I’m hoping that if we do open things back up, that the community will be proactive in making sure that we practice precautions.”

According to the Mississippi State Health Department, Lauderdale County currently has the third highest number of cases per county in the entire state.

Mayor Percy Bland said he believes we'll be in good shape if locals follow social distancing guidelines and play it smart.

"At some point we have got to transition back in to commerce and the economy has got to be transitioned back and that's what our plans are, said Bland. “We’re steadily communicating with the health care people, we do not want to clog up our two health care systems here and we're going to make those decisions with all of that in mind.”

Governor reeves recently extended the state-wide shelter in place order until April 27.