Officer attorneys defend clients, Meridian councilman reacts to indictments

The attorneys representing at least two of four current and former Meridian police officers indicted on federal theft and embezzlement charges say their clients are innocent and are the victims of a poor record-keeping system.

Captain James Arrington, former Sergeant Dareall Thompson, Officer Tenesia Evans and former officer Erica Harmon were arraigned in federal court in Jackson Wednesday. Arrington was recently interviewed for the department's vacant chief position and has been with the department for 25 years, serving as a detective and member of internal affairs.

According to the indictment, the four current and former officers allegedly embezzled tens of thousands of dollars between 2016 and 2019. The attorney for Arrington told the Associated Press he has no basis to believe the charges are accurate. The lawyer for Thompson told the AP the city of Meridian has 'major problems' with its record keeping.

“I think this should serve as sort of vindication for the public to understand that the system is working," said Ward 5 Meridian City Councilman Weston Lindemann. “Although it might take a long time, the various allegations and complaints that have been made over the past few years, I think we have faith and full confidence in these state and federal agencies that they are in fact investigating.”

Lindemann said he hopes the police department will be able to move past this and continue to serve the citizens of Meridian.

"Hopefully these few bad actors won't ruin the reputation of the Meridian Police Department,” said Lindemann. “I think as we continue to search for a suitable chief, we're going to have to look for someone who definitely has a good reputation and instills public confidence."

All four officers pleaded not guilty and were released on bond. Their separate trials are set for June and July.

An indictment is only a charge and is not considered evidence of guilt.