Suspect arrested for stealing sanitizer, faces other charges

A Meridian man was arrested this afternoon after allegedly stealing an entire box of hand sanitizer from a local business.

The owner of the Highway 39 Shell Station in Meridian, David Haggard, said Larry Scott entered his store around 5:30 Saturday evening.

Surveillance images show the man going into the restroom with a box of hand sanitizer and leaving shortly after. Haggard said the case cost around 60 to 70 dollars and he's upset that a supply of essential goods was taken.

"We felt good about having the product to give to the public, we had a low price on it,” said Haggard. “I get shoplifted from all the time but this one kind of hits close to home during a pandemic and COVID-19 and we're trying to be a good steward to our customers."

Police Captain John Griffith said Scott had seven other active warrants at the time of his arrest.