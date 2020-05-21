Meridian murder suspect gets assault charge dropped

A Meridian murder suspect had one of his charges dropped today during a preliminary hearing.

23-year old Javarious Page allegedly shot Deondra Brandon several times at a Meridian gas station last year, causing his death. Page's attorney said his client acted in self-defense when he shot Brandon.

However, police say Page fired at Brandon again when the victim was on the ground. Page initially faced an aggravated assault and murder charge but is now only charged with murder.

Judge Robbie Jones said the aggravated assault charge was dropped after reviewing the gas station's surveillance video.

“That’s the reason I dismissed the aggravated assault which was related to the first altercation for lack of evidence at this time,” said Jones. “There wasn’t in my opinion any reasonable defense justification for the second firing of shots by Mr. Page.”

Page's bond is set at $500,000. Earnquarious Q. Jackson was the first suspect arrested for this incident in December 2019. He was charged with aggravated assault, shooting into a building, shooting into a vehicle and felon in possession of a firearm