Meridian police alter response guidelines

The Meridian Police Department is changing its guidelines for emergency and non-emergency response during the coronavirus threat, effective as of Mar. 27 at 5 p.m. The city says it's to protect citizens and employees.

The department will continue to provide core services by responding to emergency calls for service, taking reports, working traffic accidents, and protecting our community. Meridian detectives will respond to all crime scenes where there is evidence to collect.

To minimize community spread of the virus, changes have been implemented until further notice:

- Many reports and non-emergency calls can be communicated by phone by calling the non-emergency number at 601-485-1893 (press 2 when prompted), or 601-484-6845. This will reduce the need for a physical response.

- Citizens can speak directly to an officer over the phone to discuss important details about a case. Officers will still respond to your location to take reports in person if the circumstances deem it necessary.

- Records requests, wreck reports, and payment of fines or any other related court operations are being processed at this time.

- All applicant fingerprinting services are suspended until further notice.

- Officers have been instructed to take additional steps to promote “social distancing.” If officers respond to your home or workplace to assist you with a call for service, you may be asked to step outside to speak to them. They may stand at a greater distance than normal while engaging you to ensure that we can continue to provide quality service to all of Meridian’s citizens and visitors.

- Meridian Animal Control shelter will be closed for normal business hours for adoptions, owner surrenders, stray drop-offs and reclaims. There is an on-call Animal Control Officer to handle these situations or any emergencies that arise. You may call 601-485-1893 (press 2 when prompted), or 601-484-6845 to request an Animal Control Officer contact you or to request assistance.

- NO ONE who is or has been having a fever should enter the Meridian Police Department building.