Meridian police make arrest in recent shooting

Meridian police have made an arrest in the recent shooting of a person last Friday.

Ramone Daniels, 20, was arrested Tuesday afternoon for a shooting that took place on 5th Street and 51st Avenue.

Lt. Rita Jack says the victim was transported to a local hospital before being transferred to Jackson.

Jack says officers were able to recover information and evidence from the scene that led to Daniel’s arrest

Daniels is charged with aggravated assault and drive-by shooting. His total bond is $650,000.

Police are also searching for two more persons of interest in this case.

