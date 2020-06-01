Meridian police offer suspended for using racial slur

A Meridian police officer is currently suspended with pay after calling a fellow officer a racial slur.

Officer Joey Lawn allegedly called a black officer the n-word. Lawn is a K-9 supervisor that has been with MPD for over ten years. Interim Police Chief Charles Coleman said the alleged incident happened in 2018 and recently resurfaced.

"The incident occurred while our K-9 unit was training in Northport, Alabama in 2018. It resurfaced in February of 2020 causing some workplace friction,” said Coleman.

Coleman said Lawn will remain suspended until the investigation is completed.