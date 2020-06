The Meridian Police Department has fired an officer after, they say, he used a racial slur in 2018.

Interim Chief Charles Coleman says Joey Lawn was terminated on June 3.

Lawn had been on leave of absence with pay after the incident resurfaced.

Coleman said a fellow officer complained about Lawn using the ā€œNā€ word during a police K9 training session in Alabama.

Lawn was with the Meridian Police Department for more than 10 years.