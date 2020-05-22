Meridian residents meet with city leaders

Meridian city leaders met with members of the community yesterday to discuss residents’ concerns.

CAO Eddie Kelly said residents from the Poplar Springs area met with the community development director and the interim police chief at Union Station Thursday night. Residents said they're concerned about crime, code enforcement and historic preservation.

Kelly said the citizens reached out to the city on their own to have the meeting.

"We're going to sit down, look at that information and decipher what needs to be done,” said Kelly. “We're actually going to be getting back with these residents to talk to them about the actions that we plan to take to address those issues."

Kelly said about 25 residents were at last night's meeting.