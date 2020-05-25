Meridian residents commemorate Memorial Day with bike parade

Children from the Oakdale Avenue area in Meridian participated in a Memorial Day bike parade this evening.

Kids rode scooters and bikes with patriotic decorations to honor the men and women who died serving this country. Organizer Rachel Pomeroy said she wanted to provide a fun way for children to commemorate Memorial Day and know the importance of the holiday.

“I just put the word out and said ‘Hey, who would be interested in a patriotic bike parade?’ and there was a good response,” said Pomeroy.

Her daughter Nellie Rose, a participant in the parade, shares why we recognize Memorial Day.

“We honor the soldiers that died for our freedom!” said 5-year old Pomeroy.

Pomeroy said this is the first year the neighborhood has done the parade and considers it a success.