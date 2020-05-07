Meridian residents won't be fined or jailed for not wearing masks in public

Meridian residents won't be fined or jailed for not wearing a mask in public but Mayor Percy Bland encourages citizens to continue to comply with mask recommendations.

Bland signed an executive order Tuesday that stated business owners and customers could be fined up to $500 and spend up to thirty days in jail for failure to wear a mask. Bland said he retracted the measure after speaking with the city attorney, but still wants residents to wear face coverings while visiting local businesses.

“It’s a gray area, we have continued to ask the citizens and also businesses to help enforce this mask issue,” said Bland. “We know based on data that it’s a less than one percent chance when two people are wearing a mask… to have COVID-19 transferred to the other person.”

Bland said business owners who want a customer removed from their businesses for failure to wear a mask can contact code enforcement or the Meridian Police Department.