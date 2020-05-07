Meridian restaurants reopen dining rooms

Many restaurants in East Mississippi opened their doors for dine-in services for the first time in over a month, in compliance with Governor Reeves' safer at home order.

Restaurants were required to be deep cleaned and employees are expected to wear face coverings as dining rooms reopen. The Checkerboard in Meridian has a sanitizing station placed at the front door and has closed the buffet line temporarily per the governor's instructions.

“We’ve gotten to do some things we needed to do while we were shut down,” said owner Robert Frazier. “We didn’t like being shut down but we sure are glad we’re open again.”

Just down the road, Magnolia Restaurant at the Queen City Truck Stop is also enforcing preventative measures, including a brief medical screening. Owner Ted Burton said he’s excited to welcome his customers back.

“It’s very nice to be back in business this morning and see all of our customers coming back,” said Burton. “We’ve done real well with the takeout business but at least they can come in and sit down now and have a meal.”

The governor’s order states that the restaurants can operate at a capacity of no more than fifty percent.