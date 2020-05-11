Mississippi salons and barbershops reopen

Salons and barbershops across Mississippi opened their doors for the first time in over a month Monday morning. Stylists and barbers we talked to say their clients were eager to be serviced after waiting since March.

The routine is a bit different than before but clients say they're glad to be back in salon chairs.

Owner of the PYNk Loft Hair Studio, Kristin Amerson, said she didn't get the small business loan through the CARES Act and had to dig into her savings to stay afloat while her salon was closed.

"We still had to pay our rent from the shop, home bills, personal bills, utilities for the shop,” said Amerson. “Just to be able to open my blinds. I thank God that we were able to open."

Exclusive Cuts owner Dermaine Johnson said he's happy to greet his clients again, even if it's through a mask.

"Haircuts are very important, it's also a mental and confidence booster,” said Johnson. “Our clients have been waiting for about two months now so it's good to be able to get back started."

Barbers and stylists can only tend to one client at a time and must deep clean their stations daily.