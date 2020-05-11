Meridian shooting suspect in custody

According to Lieutenant Rita Jack, the Meridian Police Department has taken 19-year-old Kenmonte Wooten into custody where he will face felony charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault. Wooten walked into the police department and surrendered without incident. This arrest is stemming from a shooting incident that happened Saturday, May 9th, in the area of 20th Street and 18th Avenue, where Wooten allegedly shot and robbed a person who gave him a ride. He is currently not eligible for bond due to already being out on a $25,000 bond stemming from a 2018 murder charge.