Organizers said the theme for a march and peaceful protest Saturday is 'Breathe through me', to remember and honor George Floyd and other African Americans who lost their lives to police brutality and other acts of racism.

The march starts at Union Station at 1 p.m. and will end at Meridian City Hall. People will speak and there will be music.

Organizers suggested #breathethroughme and #justiceandpeace as appropriate messages prior to the march.