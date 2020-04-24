Meridian studio offers online classes

The Elegance Ballroom Dance and Fitness Studio is hosting online classes so its students can stay active during quarantine.

The studio offers several different online classes including yoga, hybrid-workout sessions and a variety of dance genres.

Instructor Leslie Lee said people from all over the U.S. have joined the free online sessions through Facebook Live.

Lee said she and her fellow instructors miss teaching classes and hope to gain new students from the quarantine classes.

The weekly classes are held on Mondays and Thursdays at 5:30 a.m. and Friday nights at 6:00.

Lee said although the classes are free, several students have given love offerings to the studio for hosting classes.