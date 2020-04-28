Meridian testing its employees for COVID-19

The city of Meridian has started testing its employees for COVID-19.

Meridian full- and part-time employees, along with members of the executive team and city council, will be tested for the COVID-19 virus at city hall.

The city partnered with Greater Meridian Health Clinic to conduct the tests through its mobile healthcare services. The testing also involves checking height, weight and blood pressure.

Mayor Percy Bland said he wants to ensure the safety of employees coming to work. The city hopes to have the tests completed by May 7.

“Based on how those tests come back, we will follow the guidelines to see who needs to go home for quarantine. Hopefully, within 90 days we can do it again. We’re trying to make sure that we have our employees and this community as safe as possible through everything that we’re going through with COVID-19," said Bland.

The screening is about a fifteen-minute process. Bland said the test results are expected to come in within two days.