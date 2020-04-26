Meridian to reopen some nonessential businesses Monday

Reaction to the reopening of some businesses has been mixed in Meridian. Some businesses were given the green light to reopen this week while others are to remain closed.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced Friday a new executive order that he calls the "Safer-at-Home" order. It will allow most non-essential businesses to open with certain limitations.

Business owner Harry Mayer has been conducting sales through strictly curb-side service. Mayer said with this new order he’ll be able to interact with customers in person once again.

“We are so excited about getting started in the morning. We have missed our friends, our customers and we are excited of getting them back into our store. We can’t wait to get re-acquainted again,” Harry Mayor – owner of Harry Mayor clothers.

In Meridian, Mayor Percy Bland has given business owners the authority to make customers follow specific guidelines like wearing face masks inside their businesses.

“We are prepared for tomorrow. Our store is sanitized we are protecting the 6 feet social distancing rule. We are all wearing masks and we have masks to give to our customers. We are excited about getting kicked off,” said Mayer.

Barbershops, salons and gyms are still on the waiting list to be reopened again. This has caused headaches for some business owners.”

“I just have to dig deep, find my inner strength, and maximize off from it. I hope and pray that we can reopen and be back in our businesses making money. Until then we have to use the craft that we have,” said Owner of Carter’s Cuts and Customs, Misty Carter.

Carter says she makes and sells wigs through her Facebook page to help cope with the shutdown of her business.

“I just hope that we all can get back into our businesses because everybody has bills that need to be paid,” said Carter.

The governor's "Safer at Home" order goes into effect Monday at 8 a.m.

Businesses that re-open are still required to follow social distancing practices and follow CDC guidelines when it comes to wearing masks, using hand sanitizer and having cleaning supplies available.