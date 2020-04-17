Meridian transitions into normalcy

The City of Meridian is slowly transitioning back to normal activity.

Mayor Percy Bland addressed residents today on Facebook Live about the re-opening of several areas of the city. The Bonita Lakes Park walking trail, Northeast Softball Complex and Sammy Davidson Park re-opened this afternoon and several people were seen taking advantage of the outdoor attractions shortly after they were accessible.

Bland also said non-essential businesses like retail stores can re-open Monday at 8 am and distribute items by curbside only. Day cares will also be able to operate as normal on Monday morning. While other businesses like barber shops and nail salons must remain closed for at least another week, Bland says the city is easing into a sense of normalcy.

"We have got to transition to people working and doing normal things again and we're going to do that,” said Bland. “A lot of the decisions are going to be with the safety of our citizens, the safety of our people working with the City of Meridian and you in mind."

Bland says although some restrictions are lifted, social distancing guidelines are in still in place for now.

“As far as church services, you guys will continue to do your services from your cars, you will be able to take communion from the cars and of course take the tithes and offerings, said Bland. “We’re going to try to be as flexible working with you based on the state and federal guidelines as we possibly can.”

Bland is also urging residents to wear masks when out in public. The city-wide curfew will remain until the end of the month.