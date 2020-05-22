Meridian woman pleads guilty in federal court

A Meridian woman has pleaded guilty to making false statements to federal agents under Project EJECT.

Kadesha Dashanae Houston, 25, entered the plea before U.S. District Court Chief Judge Daniel P. Jordan Thursday in Jackson.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Houston purchased a gun and a short time later it was found in the possession of a convicted drug dealer who was being investigated by Meridian police.

The government says ATF agents became involved in the investigation and interviewed Houston in an attempt to find out how a firearm she bought ended up in the possession of a convicted drug dealer just fifteen days after she purchased it. Officials say Houston gave false statements regarding who she purchased the firearm for and why she bought it.

Houston will be sentenced Aug. 20 and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Project EJECT is an initiative by the U.S. Attorney’s Office to reduce violent crime through prosecution, prevention, re-entry and awareness. EJECT stands for “Empower Justice Expel Crime Together.”