Meridian's Threefoot Arts Festival is postponed

The Threefoot Arts Festival was originally planned for April 4, but according to the festival website, it is now postponed due to the coronavirus.

The festival was named after Meridian's historic downtown skyscraper and features live music, crafts and various other activities for the entire family to enjoy.

Festival co-chair Mark Davis said he hopes the festival can still happen later this year.

"This is a big event for a lot of people in the city, especially the artists," said Davis. "It's also a great opportunity for people to interact with the arts."

A new date has not been announced.