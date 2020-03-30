Meridian's first COVID-19 testing site coming soon

Soon any individual showing coronavirus-related symptoms can be evaluated at Meridian's drive-thru testing site.

Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency director, Odie Barrett, says the facility will be fully operational Wednesday morning. The testing site will be at the former Sears Auto Center next to Bonita Lakes Mall.

Public Works placed gate barriers for the drive-thru around the new Hype location at the mall. The testing site is open to Mississippi residents only. There will be signs at the testing site to direct you throughout the process.

"We've been working on this for about a week and a half and it's finally coming together. We're finally going to be able to make this come to life. We're glad it's finally going to be here. We want to make sure that everybody knows that you have to have an appointment before you can get tested," said Barrett.

All patients are required to be pre-screened before arriving at the drive-thru testing center by calling the Lauderdale County COVID-19 Hotline at 601-474-3775 to speak with a physician and make an appointment.

Barrett also says the facility is expected to have about twenty medical staff.