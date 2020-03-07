Meridian's Stop the Violence Car Show

Over 150 car lovers popped their hood and revved up their engines to help raise money for the Boys and Girls Club of Meridian.

The Mississippi Chapter of Street Dreams Car Club held the Curve the Violence car, truck and bike show at Northeast Park.

Street Dreams Car Club was founded by Steve Christopher James in 2004. James passed away in 2006 due to Leukemia. He had one goal in mind and that was to make a difference in his community.

"We want to show our passion for the younger generation. To help give them a more positive influence and give them something to look forward to. This is why we brought in the Boys and Girls Club. We want to build the community and bring everybody together. We're raising money for them so they can have programs to keep the younger generation off the streets," says event organizer Cameron Colemen.

The car community all came together, sharing their love of cars, and standing against violence in Meridian.

"It's awesome to be out here with all these people. Meridian is growing and I think this town is going to do something great. These cars are a representation of what we got in this city to offer," said participant Bryan Pierce.

One car enthusiast has been working on his car for over 20 years and says this is a great way to showcase his passion.

"To be out here on a lovely day is great. I can drive my car, let local people check it out, and see what I've been doing over the years," said participant Gregory Bennamon.

"It's something that I always enjoyed. I liked cars ever since I was a small kid. I like working on them when I don't have to work on them. Along time ago, I learned to always have a hot rod and a car to drive," said participant Billy Williamson.

Organizers say this is a great way to bring the community together and to bring awareness to crime here in Meridian.

"There's been reports of numerous gunshots and things going on in our neighborhood. This is something to show the kids they don't have to worry about gangs or violence. Put your money into a car because you have something to show for it at the end," said event organizer Kayla Wheeler.

"This is bringing the car community together in all kinds of ways. It doesn't happen very often and its good to see everybody coming out here," said car enthusiast Sam Mcdonald.

The event raised over a thousand dollars, and all proceeds will go to the Boys and Girls Club of Meridian.

The event featured bounce houses, door prizes, several food vendors, and tons of exotic cars.