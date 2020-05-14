Meridian's water advisory in effect until further notice

A Boil Water Notice for a large portion of Meridian is in effect until further notice.

A contractor for Georgia Pacific struck and damaged a 20-inch line Tuesday afternoon causing a loss of pressure and then loss of service entirely for thousands of customers for over 24 hours.

Some businesses and offices had to close as a result. Millions of gallons of city water was also lost.

The Boil Water Notice affects customers from 20th Street south to the city limits. The city will publish notice when the advisory is lifted.