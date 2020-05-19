Military Matters: Motorcyclists celebrate veterans through special ride

The Run for the Wall every year around Memorial Day honors U.S. Veterans as motorcyclists ride from California to Washington D.C. Despite having to cancel this year’s ride due to COVID-19, biker Amy Pittman said bikers still wanted to do something to honor our military men and women.

"It’s important for us to still continue the mission, but this year currently just trying to do it as safely as we can with a small number of people and unofficially run for the wall traveling under the name 'Flags of Honor,’” said Pittman.

The group rode through Meridian, heading to the Vietnam Memorial in Washington to place flags on Memorial Day. Senior Police Officer Patrick Kirby said he’s been escorting the bikers for the past three years and has even made the trip to Washington.

“This year I won’t be able to go to D.C. and it kind of breaks my heart, but it does make me feel good to be able to escort them one more time into Meridian,” said Kirby.

A group of supporters welcomed the bikers as they entered the city including Haley Randall who told Newscenter 11 although the bikers aren’t riding under ‘Run for the Wall,’ she still wanted to support the cause.

“The military is always out there, we’ve got groups out there now…even with the POWs and MIAs we never need to forget them,” said Randall.

Biker Jamie Randall said she appreciates the love.

“Every time I do this my favorite part is the bridges or just the citizens waiting on us or sitting there waving at us, it’s the best part,” said Randall.

At least 50 bikers rode into Mississippi from Louisiana Monday and around 25 came into Meridian.