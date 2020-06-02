Military Matters: Veteran turns 100

100-year old Luke Bryant is the oldest World War II veteran that lives in Choctaw County, Alabama. His daughter Lola Tanks says the military has always played a large role in their family.

"The year he was discharged, that’s the year I was born. We grew up in a military atmosphere because he would tell us things that happened, the places he had gone,” said Tanks.

Born in Sumter County, Alabama, Bryant was drafted into the Air Force as a young man and collected various awards and medals during and after serving.

Tanks said Bryant has always been vocal about his war experiences.

“I really think he enjoyed it because at one time he enjoyed telling but now since he’s 100, he doesn’t talk about it too much,” said Tanks.

Bryant started a long line of family history as he’s had siblings, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren take the oath to serve just like he did.

“Each time they would go in he would have a story to tell about this and what happened and ask them questions,” said Tanks.

Bryant was discharged from the Air Force in 1945.