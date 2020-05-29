Miss. Attorney General will not prosecute white ex-cop in black man’s death

A white former police officer in Mississippi will not be prosecuted in the October 2015 shooting death of an African American man.

State Attorney General Lynn Fitch says her office reviewed the case since she took office early this year. She says she concluded that the officer, Canyon Boykin, acted in self-defense.

The death of Ricky Ball sparked protests in 2015 in Columbus, a mostly black city of 23,000 in northeast Mississippi. Boykin was fired as an officer shortly after the shooting.

Boykin was indicted on a manslaughter charge and pleaded not guilty, but he has not gone to trial.