Miss. Dept. of Revenue pushes back tax filing deadline

The Mississippi Department of Revenue pushed back the tax filing deadline for 2020.

The new deadline to file and pay individual income tax and corporate income tax is May 15, 2020, to ease those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The extension does not apply to sales tax, use tax or other tax types.

Earlier this month, the federal tax deadline was pushed back to July 15.

State officials say they cannot extend the deadline beyond their fiscal year end of June 30, which is why the extension does not coincide with the federal deadline.