Miss. Governor to detail hospital surge plans during daily COVID-19 briefing

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves will host his daily briefing Monday afternoon to discuss his latest efforts to combat COVID-19 in the state.

During the briefing, the Governor Reeves said he will detail hospital surge plans.

“The faith, calm, and loving spirit demonstrated by so many Mississippians during a tragedy like this is truly humbling,” the Governor said on Twitter. “You are daily motivating me to try and reflect your grit, humility, and courage.”

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.

