Miss. deputy, wife killed in Easter Sunday storm

A Lawrence County deputy and his wife are two of the victims of Sunday’s deadly storms that moved across the state.

Lawrence County Coroner Sandra Lambert has confirmed that Lawrence County Deputy Robert Ainsworth and his wife, Paula, were killed in their home.

In a Facebook post, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office offered its condolences to the family. It said that Robert died a hero, shielding Paula from the storm.

Robert was a United States Marine Corps veteran and a long time employee of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Paula was a former deputy clerk at the Lawrence County Justice Court and was working as a deputy clerk for the Walthall County Justice Court.