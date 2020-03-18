Missing children found safe, mother arrested

Two children who were listed as endangered and missing from Louisiana have been found safe in Jones County, Miss.

The mother and suspect, 33-year-old Latina Marie Oates, is in custody.

Louisiana State Police had issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations and Laurel Police Department Tuesday night.

Oates, of Powell, Ohio, had been identified on surveillance images at a Laurel motel.

An arrest warrant was earlier issued for Oates on a first degree murder charge.