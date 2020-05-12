Mississippi Attorney General extends disability funds for first responders who contract COVID-19

State Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced a rule change to help first responders when they contract COVID-19. Fitch has filed a temporary emergency rule change to allow law enforcement officers and firefighters to make claims for financial assistance under a special trust fund.

Fitch says by making the temporary change to the Disability Benefits Trust Fund, the state can give first responders and their families peace of mind when their sacrifices in the field during this crisis impacts their ability to work.

The trust fund is administered by the Attorney General’s office. It pays disability benefits to career and volunteer firefighters and law enforcement officers.

The rule change includes two new forms, one from a doctor verifying positive COVID-19 test results and one from a supervisor verifying the first responder was exposed in the line of duty. The change is in effect until September 4, 2020 and may be extended if the circumstances continue to warrant assistance for this exposure.

“Our first responders stand on the front lines in this pandemic, ready to protect us and our families. We must do everything we can to support them,” said Fitch.

To find out more or to file a claim, contact General Fitch’s Office at (601) 359-6766 or LEOFFFund@ago.ms.gov.

