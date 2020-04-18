Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Tribal Chief tests positive for COVID-19

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben announced on Facebook Saturday he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Chief Ben said he currently does not have any symptoms, but has self-quarantined to follow the CDC guidelines. He also said he will move his office to his home and continue to work from there. The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians have reported 16 positive cases out of 80 total tests. Chief Ben says it only takes one person that has been exposed to the virus to go out into the public and spread it unknowingly.

See the video posted to Facebook below.



