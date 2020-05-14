Mississippi CARES Act money to help small businesses first

Governor Tate Reeves says he wants to get CARES Act money to small businesses as soon as possible.

Reeves says the legislature has come up with a plan to allocate $300 million for small businesses, which have 50 or less employees. Reeves says the first 21 days will be for businesses that did not receive help from the federal government.

At Thursday’s press conference, State Health Officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, also spoke about continuing to use common sense to flatten the curve.

Although there have been a high number of cases reported daily, Dobbs says we are seeing consistency.

Gov. Reeves also plans to honor graduates on Saturday at 10 a.m. He says seniors can find out more on his Facebook page.

